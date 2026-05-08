Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Bowman Cutter's avatar
Bowman Cutter
3h

Thus confirms what I’ve long known about the court. We should all be clear: these are not,stupid people, they did,this on purpose

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Ben's avatar
Ben
4h

The Court has been clear that it believes the states get to do whatever they want to determine their Congresspeople. I disagree but so be it. Gerrymandering sucks regardless of whether it is about partisanship or race. My neighborhood is an appendage to a Congressional district that resulted from a gerrymander to create a majority-minority district (seat held by Pressley which surrounds me but doesn't include me). In fact if Greater Boston were un-gerrymandered there would likely be more minority representation in Congress with no impact on D vs R.

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