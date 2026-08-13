Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Sko Hayes's avatar
Sko Hayes
3h

Wow, what an article! Great reporting, Elliot, and even a non-pollster like me understood what I was reading. Thank you for this, it helps explain yesterday's piece much better.

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Terrence W. Tilley's avatar
Terrence W. Tilley
3h

For a non-nerd, a tough read. But the result is remarkable. Could the diagnostic be run in the future on other sample polls to show whether or not the weighting corrections that brought the State Navigate poll results close to the actual results? Can you later comment on responses to your analysis from other pollsters (or even other nerds)? Thanks to you and State Navigate for this discussion.

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