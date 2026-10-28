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This will be the last column I write in 2026 about the way the polls could go wrong. Tomorrow I’ll have an article synthesizing all the different posts I’ve written this cycle about the various mechanisms of polling error, the consequences of weighting choices, and partisan targets that may be pushing surveys in one direction or another. But for now, a final and potentially important post about one remaining source of error.

This last source of error stems from geographic bias in who’s answering polls. While many firms balance their samples by sex, age, race, region, party, and/or vote in some past election, few consider the interplay between these factors. In our Strength In Numbers/Verasight polls, however, the interaction of geography and past presidential vote turns out to matter a lot.

So here’s the problem: After weighting, 15% of the 2024 Trump voters in our latest poll live in the bluest zip codes, which are home to a fifth of American adults. But only about 7% of Trump’s actual votes were cast there. These urban Republicans are far more likely than other Trump voters to back Democrats for Congress, so there is a concern this bias may end up artificially inflating support for Democrats on the House generic ballot.

But by how much?