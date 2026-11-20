This is Part 3 of 2026 By The Numbers, a series that uses our bespoke polls, voter-file data, and election returns to explain how Democrats won the 2026 midterms and learn the real lessons of their victory. Read the whole series.

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Latino voters swung hard toward Democrats this midterm. In House districts where most residents are Hispanic, the Democratic margin jumped about 22 points from Kamala Harris’s 2024 result, vs about 14 points in districts that are less than 10% Hispanic. And in CNN’s tables from the 2026 Voter Poll, which SSRS conducted for AP and the major TV networks, Latino voters backed House Democrats 65–33, up from 51–46 for Harris in 2024.

That’s a 27-point swing on margin.

Two years ago, these same voters were at the center of a very different story. The day after the 2024 election, The Washington Post described Trump’s win as “powered by a historic realignment of the American electorate.” In The Atlantic, the Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini advanced a theory that these voters had shed their traditional “identity”-driven view of the parties and now, with ideology motivating their votes, would be reliable votes for the right and a key part of a “multi-racial working-class coalition” powering the GOP.

Such that a “realignment” typically means a longer-term break in voting patterns, this was a bad year for the theory. In the Virginia and New Jersey governor’s races in 2025, it looked like whatever gains Trump made in 2024 were already gone, and 2026 just proved that at a wider level.

This year, Latino voters nationwide swung toward Democrats by 27 points, more than any major group except young voters, and erased Trump’s 2024 gains with them. In Texas, they swung even harder against Trump; in Starr County, Texas — the most Latino by composition in the country — Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico won by 56 percentage points, while Donald Trump won by 16 in 2024 and Joe Biden by just 5 in 2020.

Given their centrality to the Democratic “tsunami” that unfolded two weeks ago, it seems an important part of the story of 2026 to uncover why Latinos moved so far to the left. In this third installment of my series asking what happened in 2026, let’s look at the causes and consequences of the Latino midterm swing.

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2026 erased recent Republican gains with Latinos