This week at Strength In Numbers, I'll have more results from our first poll of the 2028 primaries, including a network map of voters in each party based on the candidates they named in first and second place for the presidential nod. And happy Thanksgiving to all of you celebrating this week!

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1. A reader’s “Gestalt Shift Theory” of the 2026 midterms