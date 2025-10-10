The big news of the last ~48 hours is that President Donald Trump has helped broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. That’s good news, if it holds.

Yet one of the nice things about owning your own writing business (and having devoted subscribers who support you for what you’re good at) is that you don’t have to write about things you don’t know anything about. I have nothing original to say about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Plus, it’s too early to look for a story in the data — in a few weeks, perhaps, we can revisit Trump’s approval on foreign policy to look for any changes in the trend.

But in the meantime, I have decided to cover the big domestic news story instead: Trump’s continued violations of federal law by deploying the National Guard to blue cities without (1) the consent of their governors or (2) clear evidence of rebellion against the U.S. government.

There are a lot of interesting questions about this issue, such as: How do voters feel about Trump’s claims and his u…