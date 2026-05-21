Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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G. Elliott Morris's avatar
G. Elliott Morris
3hEdited

And it's a good thing I wrote this early, because it looks like Republicans in the Senate just killed the ballroom funding! https://www.politico.com/news/2026/05/20/ballroom-security-funding-reconciliation-00930193

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LiverpoolFCfan
3h

The only people dancing in that ballroom will be the citizens tearing it down, Berlin-wall style.

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