Political violence is an avoidable tragedy that tears nations apart.

The assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk this Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, is the latest in a devastating pattern of attacks that rips at the very fabric of American civic life and the Constitution. The recent escalation is stark. Select events from just this year include: the stalking and assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband in June, the bombing of a Palm Springs fertility clinic in May, and the attempted murder by arson of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family in April.

This recent violence builds on years of noteworthy attacks, including multiple assassination attempts against Donald Trump in 2024, the assault of Paul Pelosi and attempted kidnapping of Nancy Pelosi in 2022, and, of course, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, that injured 174 police officers and led to five officer deaths.

To state the obvious: This is not how political disagreements are settled in a …