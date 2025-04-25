If it's Friday, it's time for the Chart of the Week! I was going to write about Trump's sinking approval ratings on economics and immigration, and about the stock market, but I already wrote about that this week so I decided to do something new instead.

This piece starts pulling on a thread about young people and malleable party loyalty that I've been thinking about for a while now, using new data on how voters under 30 feel towards Trump.

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Young people have moved right, but maybe not as much as you think

Young Americans have been left-leaning for nearly every election in the last three generations. Since 2004, Democratic presidential candidates have won voters under the age of 30 handily according to the exit poll, and since 1980 that group has voted more for Republican than Democratic candidates only twice. Young people are more progressive than the average person, favoring policies such as wealth redistribution and social spending more often than the median voter. They are a key grou…