Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Dr. Sara Wolfson's avatar
Dr. Sara Wolfson
5h

Have a wonderful birthday,then to be followed up next by your first Father's Day!! Just enjoy, being a parent is full of so many emotions but it's all wonderful.

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Connie Wiley-Butler's avatar
Connie Wiley-Butler
5h

Elliott, just give us a one liner now and then... such as " gerrymandering can't help unfavorability...."

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