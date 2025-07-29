The Democratic image is underwater — but they're not losing
Polls show the party near a 30-year low, yet they’re favored in the House popular vote.
Note number one: Elliott wrote this article. Strength In Numbers contributor and former FiveThirtyEight colleague Mary Radcliffe gathered most of the data and created the polling average visual.
Note number two: This is a newsworthy enough subject that I felt I should push the July Q&A, originally slated for today, later in the week. Look for that in your inboxes tomorrow!