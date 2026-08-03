Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Elliot's avatar
Elliot
1h

Hi Elliott,

Congratulations on the launch of your forecast!!! There needs to be more forecasts out there and I'm glad that your just launched!!!

-Elliot

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1 reply by G. Elliott Morris
Ed Ellis's avatar
Ed Ellis
2h

I hope you guys are making a lot of money on this! Excellent work!

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