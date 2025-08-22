On Wednesday, August 20, Republican lawmakers in the Texas House forced through a new congressional map that will likely decrease the number of Lone Star Democrats elected to the U.S. House by 3-5 members in next year's midterms. Republican state Rep. Todd Hunter, who drafted the new map, said, “The underlying goal of this plan is straightforward: improve Republican political performance."

After Republicans passed the map, President Donald Trump wrote on his social media website that he wants to get rid of mail-in voting and pushed Republicans to change even more maps so that they can pick up "100 more seats." The president is using his power as party leader to pressure legislators in Indiana, Florida, Missouri, and Ohio to pass their own gerrymandered plans. Many are now invited to the White House to hear from the president directly.

Then on Thursday, August 21, Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom signed a law calling for a November special election where voters will get to…