This article reports results from the September Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. You can read our previous poll releases here. Subscribers can suggest a question for the October poll here (or leave them in the comments).

U.S. House generic ballot: Democrats lead 47% to 42% among U.S. adults (11% undecided). Among people who say they are definitely or very likely to vote, the margin is 50% to 45%.

Right vs. wrong track: Just 28% of U.S. adults say the country is on the right track, while 60% say it’s on the wrong track (12% don’t know). Pessimism is slightly higher than in August (33% vs. 57%).

Trump job approval: 42% approve / 55% disapprove (net -13). On specific issues, Trump remains underwater on most topics; he’s positive only on border security (52/44, net +8).