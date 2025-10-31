This article reports results from the October Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. You can read our previous poll releases here. Subscribers to Strength In Numbers can suggest a question for future polls here or leave them in the comments section below.

Summary of main poll findings:

Our new Strength in Numbers/Verasight poll finds Democrats up 7 points on the 2026 U.S. House generic ballot, a public that prefers checks and balances over unilateral presidential action, that 55% of voters think Donald Trump is “acting like he is above the law, consolidating power like a king,” and a majority opposed to several high-profile presidential executive actions — as well as most of Trump’s policy agenda.

Additionally, selecting from a set of 11 policy areas, U.S. adults rank the economy (18%) and inflation (30%) as the most important problems (MIP) facing the nation today. Regardless of their individual MIPs, voters tell us they trust the Democratic Party more to handle their top issue by a margi…