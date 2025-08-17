Pew: Trump has lost 30% of his young 2024 voters | Weekly roundup for August 17, 2025
Plus: Sherrod Brown jumps into the Ohio Senate race; interviews with working-class voters; the BLS takeover; and more.
Dear readers,
Greetings from a family gathering this weekend in the Pacific Northwest. It’s rainy, so a good time to write out this post. This week’s focus: new data on young Trump voters from Pew.
