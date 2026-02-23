Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Jack Wells
2d

Elliott -- Thanks for the update, and for your continued good work. One issue I'd like you to address in future polling is this: Many polls indicate that almost as many people are disapproving of the Democrats as they are disapproving of Trump; why is that? What specifically do people find unsatisfactory with the Democrats? Do they like their policy positions but feel they are ineffective at advancing those positions? [probably mostly magical thinking] Or do they think the Dems are taking the wrong policy positions? Our is it just a poorly informed "pox on both your houses"?

Marliss Desens
2d

I am a retired English professor (Shakespearean and Renaissance Drama), so I cannot always follow the intricacies of the data at Strength in Numbers, but I subscribed because Elliott's method is exactly what I taught students about writing, whether in freshman composition, lower and upper division literature courses, or graduate courses: research and write to explore a hypothesis or accepted fact, and if you find that your original idea does not fit, then change that idea accordingly. When I write, I always start with a rough outline of what I think the argument will be, but by the end of the writing process, I have usually gone in another direction based on new evidence or ideas. Too many of the political "analysts" these days want to jump from the beginning to the end instead of spending time in the process of hammering out ideas. Perhaps that is part of living in an "instant" society. If more people did process oriented tasks, such as baking bread, gardening, etc., they would develop a healthy respect for what the process can teach us and how changing course can help us learn.

