Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Connie Wiley-Butler's avatar
Connie Wiley-Butler
5h

Elliott, I want to live in a world where you can freely take your paternity leave, enjoy the arrival of your new kid, and know you can come back confident that we are here waiting for you. We will need your input even more later this year. Best of luck and keep the faith. Congrats to you and your wife. Trust is the thing...

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Patti Crane's avatar
Patti Crane
5h

Take the time you need. Newborns need their parents, and babies grow up so fast.

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