If you’re reading this, I am now officially on paternity leave. I’ll be away for June and most if not all of July.

So that your inboxes are not empty, I have pre-written a small batch of articles which I will send out once a week through next month. I’ll also take some time, where I can get it, to write up the June and July polls with Verasight so our monthly trends remain unbroken. Each has a few great questions suggested by subscribers!

My many thanks to everyone who reads SIN, and especially those who support the site with a paying subscriptions. The media economy is in a weird place now where writers are asking subscribers to support them while they take breaks (negotiating even a standard week vacation when 70,000 people rely on you is, to put it mildly, kinda weird?), which I acknowledge is a departure from how employment worked in the past. I understand if you feel the need to pause or cancel your subscriptions, but I hope you’ll stick around for my return in ~8 weeks for the rest of the election cycle — and beyond. I have many cool projects planned for this year!

In the meantime, I’m looking forward to some time away to focus on our kid. I’ve opened up the comments of this post so people can share their parenting tips.

Elliott