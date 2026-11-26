One of the reasons I find it so easy to be motivated to write this newsletter — indeed, why I expect most professional writers enjoy their jobs relative to the alternatives — is that nobody else is telling me what to do.

That is true in an editorial sense, but here I mean it mostly in terms of work. Yes, there are deadlines I must meet and a certain level of quality and quantity that readers expect and that creates a lot of work, but I get to do it on my own time and without a lot of the other negative externalities I experienced in past jobs. I do not have to attend meetings I do not find purpose in, I do not have to spend endless hours on email and Slack coordinating work with other employees, there's not a boss frantically texting me at 10 PM to get some analysis ready for them to use in morning meetings — you get the picture. It's a good job with clarity of purpose and the flexibility for me to execute on the mission the way I think is best for the work and best for me/my family.

But, as the saying goes, you are your own worst boss. Not having someone direct me means I also work too much and have trouble “turning it off.” I am not a workaholic, but I do have active content subroutines in my head that lead to me doing small amounts of work at odd hours — all hours — so as to strike while the iron is hot.

So today I’m going to take my own advice and try to be a better boss by giving myself the rest of the week off to spend with my wife and six-month-old daughter. I’m pushing back the posts I was going to write to next week, and I only might publish a Sunday roundup post with the voter network analysis of our 2028 primary poll I mentioned last Sunday — though I might save it until Monday when more people are around to read again.

So happy Thanksgiving, readers. I hope you all manage to eat copious amounts of pie with family and friends and that your poultry comes out juicy and flavorful. I am very thankful for everyone who is a part of the Strength In Numbers community for giving this work purpose, and especially for all of you who pay to support the blog and enable me do this work full-time.

Regular posts will resume next week. Comments are open for all readers to discuss their favorite pies!