Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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T J Elliott's avatar
T J Elliott
14h

I hope that one of the things we will learn is how many of these voters were voting for the first time or for the first time in a long time. especially voters who went democratic

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Kim Slocum's avatar
Kim Slocum
15h

Looking forward to reading your analyses. Not that I needed another reason to renew my subscription, as far as I’m concerned you’ve already more than earned another year of payment.

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