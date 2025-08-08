This week, Donald Trump put in place a fresh set of tariffs on imports from nearly 70 countries. The new taxes range from 10 to 41%, and add to the tariffs the president already enacted earlier in his term. Friend of Strength In Numbers Joey Politano calculates that the average good imported into the U.S. now has an 18% tariff attached to it:

Now would be a good time to stock up on coffee.

We know that Trump's tariffs are unpopular. Back in March — before the “Liberation Day” tariffs announcement and subsequent stock-market scare in April — the New York Times found that just 40-45% of adults in the average poll said they were in favor of the president's trade policy.

Support for Trump on trade has fallen since. In the July Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll, just 38% of U.S. adults said they approved of how Trump is handling "trade with other countries," compared to 56% who said they disapproved. And when people were asked what issues they've seen covered in the news over the last month,…