Welcome to the Data Lab, a new section of Strength In Numbers for extra charts, general polling wonkery, and methods work that doesn’t fit neatly into the normal editorial vertical of the full site/doesn’t get the full editing treatment before publication. If you’re familiar with laboratory science, the idea is basically to open-source the lab notes for all the polling I run and explore stuff like survey experiments in more detail. If you’re the type of person who wants to know how our polling is done or reads election forecasting methodologies, the Data Lab is for you.

The Data Lab will also be a place for general miscellany that committed readers will be interested in, but might marginalize the wider audience. I also cut a lot of charts from the full newsletter that I’d like to share somehow, and have some insights into running a Bayesian model-driven polling operation and independent media company that I think folks will find interesting. Finally, as the staff here at Strength In Numbers continues to grow, I’m hoping the Data Lab will also be home to contributed musings from a network of survey research assistants and other polling professionals mining SIN data for insights. If that’s the type of thing that interests you, email me.

In terms of content mix, the goal is that well above half of Data Lab posts will be free. Occasional deeper dives will be paywalled for members, whose support makes all of this possible. Upgrade your subscription for full access:

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The Data Lab is intentionally opt-in for the true Strength In Numbers sickos, so if this at all sounds interesting to you, go to your settings for this publication and opt in to emails from the Data Lab. You should see a menu like the one in the screenshot below with a button to click to enroll in the new vertical. (And you might as well sign up for podcast notifications while you’re at it!)

The first Data Lab post is coming this week. If you have a suggestions for something else I should write, or a question about my polling, leave that in the comments below! Comments are unlocked for all readers.

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