Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
3h

Do your family event, Mr. Morris.

I am sure I speak for all of us.

Here's your hall pass.

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Cathy McNeil's avatar
Cathy McNeil
2h

Take time off when you need it. Rest is important to keep doing the vital work you are doing. We don't want you to burn out. Stay healthy!

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