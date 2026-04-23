Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
7hEdited

Sometimes I just want to gouge my eyes out and bang my head against a wall.

As far as Democrats being "weak" and "not fighting hard enough", well that has a LOT to do with the fact that we are a minority in both houses of congress and don't hold the White House.

Next question: how would Democrats demonstrate "strength" and fighting "back" when we're NOT. IN. POWER?

Maybe by causing a government shutdown to highlight the loss of ACA healthcare subsidies? Maybe by legislating voter-approved gerrymander measures to fight back against the clear corruption of Trump-ordered redistricting?!?!

Republicans are "strong" and "get things done" because they have taken over the Supreme Court (who essentially have granted Trump amnesty to do anything he wants without consequences) and vote for everything Trump wants, no matter how illegal or immoral or economically damaging it is. Trump blasts through every law and Constitutional norm and Republican lawmakers lay down and roll over. But I guess that's demonstrating "strength" to some voters?

Maybe it's time for voters (and all citizens) to participate in our democracy by reading about how our government works and which party has better ideas for how to address the issues that matter most to the American people. Then they need to write/call their reps (it would certainly help if they know WHO their reps are), maybe attend a town hall, and finally CAST AN INFORMED VOTE in every election.

Or maybe I'm just expecting too much.

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PETER JANOVSKY's avatar
PETER JANOVSKY
6h

The inherent asymmetry is Republicans are willing to do things Democrats should and could not. To win the fall shutdown, Trump and Rs took away food stamps, something Democrats could and shouldn’t abide.

The framing should have been:

“Republicans are starving kids to take away your health care.”

I didn’t hear one Democrat saying this in those terms.

But framing requires some honesty by the media, and when so much of media repeats Republican talking points, this becomes nearly impossible.

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