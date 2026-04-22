This article reports results from the April 2026 Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. You can read our previous poll releases here. Subscribers to Strength In Numbers have access to additional trended charts and a full archive of crosstabs, and can suggest questions for future polls via the comments section below!

On April 7, President Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight,” capping a week of increasingly unhinged posts about the war in Iran (in another, the president told Iran’s leaders to “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell. … Praise be to Allah!”). The posts have drawn sharp criticism from political and media figures across the political spectrum, including prominent right-wing voices who backed Trump in 2024. Tucker Carlson called the threats against Iran’s civilian infrastructure a war crime and now says he regrets helping elect Trump, while Alex Jones, Megyn Kelly, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Theo Von, and Tim Dillon have also spoken out.

In Congress, Rep. John Larson has introduced 13 articles of impeachment against Trump, with more than 85 House members publicly backing either impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment. All of which raises the question: how much of the general public wants Trump impeached? If even his most right-wing supporters are breaking away, support among the broader public is presumably pretty high.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A new Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll conducted April 10-14, 2026 finds 55% of U.S. adults say the House should vote to impeach Trump. 37% oppose, and 8% are unsure. A surprising percentage of both Republicans and Trump’s own 2024 voters say they would support impeachment if a vote were held today.

That net +18 verdict puts Trump in the neighborhood of the numbers Richard Nixon saw at the peak of the Watergate scandal in August 1974 — more on that comparison below. The toplines and crosstabs for this poll can be found on the Strength In Numbers website.l

Who wants Trump impeached?

Our new poll shows that 55% of U.S. adults support the House voting to impeach Trump, while 37% oppose and 8% are unsure.

As for the president’s overall approval rating, there is a strong intensity gap in responses to our poll. Overall, 45% of all adults say they strongly support impeachment, while only 30% say they strongly oppose it. That is a 15-point intensity gap in favor of impeachment — the people who want Trump out are both more numerous and more committed than the people who want him to stay.

Support for impeachment extends well beyond the Democratic base. The chart below shows support and opposition to impeaching the president for major demographic groups in our new survey:

My big takeaway from this chart is that all but three groups support impeaching Trump: Republicans, Trump’s 2024 voters, and seniors (who oppose impeachment by 4 points, 47-51). On the other side, independents (including leaners) split 50-28 in favor, and non-voters, who may have slightly voted for Trump over Harris in 2024, back impeachment 53-25.

But also of note is that 21% of Trump’s own 2024 voters now say he should be impeached. That’s roughly one out of every five of the people who put him back in office.

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Support for impeachment is historically high, by modern standards

The 55% figure is unusual by modern impeachment-polling standards.

After January 6, 2021, ABC News/Washington Post found 56% wanted Trump impeached and removed from office. Other polls showed similar numbers: The Pew Research Center had it at 54%, and Gallup at 52%.

For comparison’s sake, during the Ukraine impeachment in fall 2019, Fox News had impeachment and removal at 51% and Gallup at 52%. Bill Clinton’s peak removal number in January 1999 (which failed) was just 33%.

And support for impeaching Trump today is only a few percentage points lower than it was for Richard Nixon in 1974: And at the height of Watergate, days before Nixon resigned, Gallup found 58% wanted him removed. Trump is in “Nixon resignation” territory with these impeachment numbers (and his approval rating overall).

But note our poll is not completely apples to apples: we asked about the House voting to impeach, a lower bar than the “impeach and remove” language most national pollsters have used historically. But even accounting for that, the April 2026 number sits at or near the high-water mark of modern impeachment polling, and well above the Ukraine and Clinton readings.

Would a Democratic House impeach Trump?

None of this means Trump will actually be impeached in the current Congress. A Republican House will not impeach a Republican president. The White House has already called the Larson resolution “pathetic”, and Republican leadership has shown no interest in bringing it up for a vote.

Impeachment requires 218 votes. There will not be enough votes to impeach the president in the 119th Congress — but there might be in the 120th.

Democrats need a net gain of just a handful of seats to flip control of the House of Representatives, which would give them enough for the simple majority required to impeach Donald Trump. And the political environment is about as favorable a backdrop for a wave election as either party has seen since 2018 or 2010.

If Democrats win the majority in November, they will walk into their first session in January 2027 with a public mandate for impeachment already in hand. Of course, the Senate would still need to vote to convict the president for the impeachment to have any effect in the real world (this poll does not speak to support for removal, especially in key states), and that is an uphill battle.

But for the first time since Trump returned to office, the polls are indicating Americans support impeaching their president — for a third time. That is itself a serious indictment against his presidency.

The April Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll surveyed 1,514 U.S. adults online between April 10 and April 14, 2026. The margin of error for the full sample is ±2.6 percentage points. Full methodology and crosstabs are available at gelliottmorris.com/poll

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