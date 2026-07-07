Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
1d

Dems probably need 52, to offset a Fetterman flip

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sarah Greenwood's avatar
Sarah Greenwood
1d

Fingers crossed Platner withdraws for the good of the country. Having already elected a convicted felon who was accused of sexual misconduct, doubtful he could prevail anyway.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture