Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
10hEdited

The consistent and encouraging undercurrent here is that maybe, after being battered and bruised enough times, maybe some of the people who really, really thought that Trump loved them and would protect them and be loyal to them, have caught a clue that perhaps he is not the savior they wanted him to be.

The burned hand teaches best.

I hope that scar aches long enough that they make better decisions and then vote in November.

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Jack Wells's avatar
Jack Wells
8h

The lesson of this, that low-propensity voters are shifting back to supporting Democrats, is that it will be more important to get those voters registered and get them to the polls. So the “ground game” of door-knocking and registration drives will become more important, and Trump’s efforts to make it more difficult to vote will be more of a threat.

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