Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Frank Levy's avatar
Frank Levy
4h

You're really putting yourself out there, Elliott. I sincerely hope you are right.

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Jonathan D. Simon's avatar
Jonathan D. Simon
3h

Careful, Elliott: You're analysis is sophisticated but I think there may be a major flaw. In examining prediction-result patterns historically, your (small) set of elections (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) balances three elections with a Democrat in the White House (2010, 2014, 2022) against one with a Republican (2018).

There's nothing inherently wrong with that, but it contributes strongly to the overall impression that the incumbency bias is nonpartisan -- i.e., bi-directional.

A strong case can be made, however, for regarding 2018 as highly atypical -- essentially a one-off, black swan event. Karl Rove, in a fit of pique over his displacement by Steve Bannon, took the 2018 election off. And I would submit that his talents -- i.e., his dark arts -- were sorely missed. (I'd also note, parenthetically, that the 2018 blue wave yielded a net gain of 40 House seats [and a *loss* of two Senate seats] while the 2010 red wave yielded a net gain of 63 House seats for the GOP -- an asymmetry not fully explained by organic factors.)

If 2018 had as much to do with who was navigating the GOP bus as with purported generic polling bias, then we're left with a series of elections in which pollsters missed to the left. And we can add to that the 2020 election, in which of 27 House contests rated tossup by Cook, the GOP won every single one (and also won 7 Democratic leaners while losing none of their own), and similar, if less egregious misses in 2016 and 2024.

So overall, the clear pattern in the computerized voting era is pollsters overestimating Democratic strength, making corrections, and overestimating Democratic strength yet again (pace 2018). Pollsters don't stay in business by erring repeatedly and consistently *in the same direction*! So it is understandable that Cook et al are lowballing Democratic prospects in these midterms. They have touched the hot stove -- over and over -- and are very wary of doing it yet again.

You can draw your own conclusions on why they keep missing in the same direction -- why, that is, there is a pervasive polling-to-votecount red shift, even after they tweak their sampling methodologies to account for it. Maybe there really is a "reluctant Bush/Trump responder" phenomenon that results in an oversampling of Democrats (but there is demographic stratification to handle that). Or, just spitballing here, maybe unreliable vote counts (from suppression schemes and/or vote-count manipulation) are a factor? Maybe all the red thumbs on the electoral scales have left the pollsters wondering what they keep doing wrong, when they're not doing much of anything wrong at all?

This is worth our consideration as we move toward an election in which Donald Trump has called upon his side (voters, administrators, operatives, vendors...) to "cheat like hell."

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