Readers, an exciting announcement below from David and me…

It’s our pleasure to invite you to a pre-election briefing exclusively for Founding Members of The Downballot and Strength In Numbers! The event will be hosted by David Nir and G. Elliott Morris.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 PM ET, we’ll host a private Zoom call to walk through the key metrics we’re using to make sense of the midterms in the closing week — from special elections to primary turnout to the generic congressional ballot and more. We’ll also drill down into what the forecast models predict on Elliott’s sister site, FiftyPlusOne, and give a candid assessment of uncertainty in the polls heading into the final week of the race.

After our presentation, we’ll open up the floor for a Q&A and discussion on any and all topics related to the election. We’ll wrap at 7:45 PM.

This event is open only to Founding Members of either site, but if you’d like to bring a guest, just let us know when you fill out our RSVP form below.

If you’re not a Founding Member of SIN, you can become one using this link:

Become a Founding Member

Then come back to this page on the Strength In Numbers website and scroll down to enter your contact information so we can invite you directly to the call.

Thanks, and we look forward to seeing you!

Elliott & David