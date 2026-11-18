This article reports results from the November 2026 Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. A methodology description is included at the end of this article. You can find toplines for this, as well as our previous poll releases, at the Strength In Numbers polling portal.

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Our new Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll, fielded just a week after Democrats won majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate, finds President Donald Trump at the lowest point of his second term and Democrats posting huge leads on trust to handle most issues.

Just 31% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, and 66% disapprove, a net rating of −35 (using unrounded figures) and the lowest of the 18 waves of this poll since May 2025. The previous low was −30 in September 2026. The drop from October is 6.4 points before rounding.

On an issue-by-issue basis, prices and inflation remain the administration’s key weak spot, with Trump posting a net approval of −57, a new low. And 42% name prices as the country’s single most important problem, the highest reading we have recorded. President Trump is underwater on every issue we track, from health care to foreign policy to border security.

In a set of questions asking what Americans want the new Congress to accomplish, lowering prices and the cost of living comes first. After that, Americans highlight the need for congressional oversight and a reduction in the president’s mass deportations program. And 57% say Congress should mostly oversee and investigate his administration, versus 30% who say it should mostly support his agenda.

Americans split 43–43 on whether the House should impeach the president, but back removal 51–39 if the House impeaches.

Below, I report initial results from our monthly Strength In Numbers/Verasight political tracking survey.

And in three forthcoming articles here at Strength In Numbers, I use our new poll to... (1) measure the 2028 primaries two ways, one using a list of names and another with an open-ended text response; (2) in a special Data Lab post, show how SIN uses new technology to code open-ended answers with an LLM; and (3) map the 2028 primary “lanes,” showing which candidates get named together as first and second choices, and which connect the two or three groups of voters on both sides.

Be sure you are subscribed if you want to get those in your inbox.

Headline poll findings

Job approval : 31% approve / 66% disapprove (net −35 before rounding), a new low for our poll, down from −28 in October and below September’s −30. 54% strongly disapprove, a series high, vs 13% who strongly approve, a series low.

His own coalition : Among 2024 Trump voters, 71% approve, down from 84% in May 2025, and 32% strongly approve, down from 53%. Both are the lowest we’ve recorded. His net approval among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents is +38, down from +54 in August.

Prices : 42% name prices and inflation the single most important problem facing the country, the highest share we have recorded. Trump’s net approval on prices is −57 (19% approve, 76% disapprove), a new low. He is underwater on all 13 issues we track, and at or below his old low on eight.

Party trust : Democrats are ahead on 12 of 13 issues, by double digits on nine, with crime effectively a tie at 42–41. Every one of the 12 is their best reading in our tracker. On respondents’ own most important problem, they lead 51–33 (D+18, up from D+13 in October), the widest we’ve recorded. Republicans lead only on border security, by 7.

Reading the result : Asked why Democrats did as well as they did, 46% pick prices and the cost of living, 35% general opposition to Trump, and 26% corruption in his administration.

The new Congress : 60% want Congress to prioritize lowering prices and the cost of living, then lowering health care costs, at 29%, and protecting Social Security and Medicare, at 27%. After that come investigating the Trump administration, at 18%, and rolling back the administration’s mass deportations program, at 16%.

The most popular bills: Asked whether they’d support or oppose Congress voting on eight things, the most popular are a ban on stock trading by members (84–6) and a bill to end the war in Iran (73–18). Funding more immigration enforcement is the only tested issue that is net unpopular, with 42% in favor and 49% opposed.

Impeach vs remove: Americans split 43–43 on impeaching Trump but back removal 51–39 if the House impeaches.

A methodology description appears at the bottom of this article, and a partial topline is available at gelliottmorris.com/poll/.

Strength In Numbers conducts a monthly poll with Verasight, a mixed-mode pollster, asking a combination of political tracking questions and topical questions sent in by readers. Subscribe to Strength In Numbers to get future poll results in your inbox, and to be able to submit questions we may use in future polls.

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