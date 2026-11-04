Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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D.S.'s avatar
D.S.
4h

Well done, America. Exceptionally well done, Elliott. (Pleased to be a paid annual subscriber, and more upbeat about the democracy thing.)

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Paul Grill's avatar
Paul Grill
2h

So once again, Elliot, my first impression was correct. The first time I saw you on a podcast with Paul Krugman I knew you were special. I mean a lot of people have a big brain, but you have a big heart too. Historically you played a big part in saving our democracy. My heart aches for that possibility. Signed me up for a lifetime paid subscription. Warmly Paul.

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