This article reports results from the November 2026 Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. You can find the toplines and crosstabs at the polling data portal. Paying subscribers to Strength In Numbers have access to additional trend charts and a full archive of crosstabs at this link.

The midterms are over, which means the 2028 presidential race has unofficially begun. A new poll from Strength In Numbers/Verasight, conducted Nov. 11-13, gives a first reading of support for candidates in both parties. Among Democrats, Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pete Buttigieg, and Jon Ossoff lead the pack, while Marco Rubio has a slim lead over JD Vance and Ron DeSantis on the Republican side.

In our poll, we asked respondents in both parties which candidate they would support with two different questions. First, we gave people an empty text box and prompted them to enter whatever name came to mind. Then, we showed them a list of candidates and asked them to pick one. Asking both ways reveals whether people actually have a candidate in mind, or just recognize a name when they see one.

While Republicans mostly know whom they want, our poll reveals the Democratic race is wide open. In the open-text ask, no one was named by more than 7% of Democrats and Democratic leaners in the poll, and nearly half of Democrats didn’t name anyone at all.

Strength In Numbers conducts a monthly poll with Verasight, a mixed-mode pollster, asking a combination of political tracking questions and topical questions sent in by readers. Subscribe to Strength In Numbers to get future poll results in your inbox, and to be able to submit questions we may use in future polls.

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