What makes a good political candidate? Is it their ability to raise money, their experience in elected office, their ideological positioning, their connection with voters, or simply their ability to win elections?

Increasingly, Democratic political professionals have turned to a single number for an answer: “wins above replacement,” or WAR. Borrowed from baseball, the metric purports to quantify how much better a candidate performed than a “replacement-level” alternative would have. Candidates with high scores are celebrated as electoral assets; those with low scores become cautionary tales.

But the analogy is misleading, and the numbers are considerably less informative than their users suggest. WAR can describe how a candidate performed — relative to certain statistical expectations — in a previous election. It cannot reliably tell us how that candidate will perform in the next one, much less whether a new candidate is worth recruiting or funding.

The best case against WAR is its empirical track record, including in the 2026 election. This article explores that record.

The most famous political WAR statistic is the one published by Split Ticket, an election analytics blog spearheaded by data scientist Lakshya Jain, who also does polling for The Argument. In its latest iteration of WAR estimates, published last week, Split Ticket promises to tell readers “The best — and worst — midterm candidates, by the numbers.” Jain has been publishing his WAR estimates and refining his model for half a decade, originally publishing the estimates under the name “Performance Above Expectations” on his own website, Split-Ticket.org, in 2021.

Since then, PAE has undergone a bit of a Pretty Woman-style transformation and has “escaped containment,” so to speak. Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle boasted the day Jain published his 2026 estimates of “once again being Pennsylvania’s top congressional overperformer.” And according to journalist Kevin Robillard, the statistic is a hot topic among campaign donors, with some candidates “who felt confident about winning” nonetheless pushing allied groups to spend more on their races to increase their WAR scores. My own anecdotal experience is that lots of Democratic consultants are particularly WAR-pilled, and use similar statistics in-house to guide donations and justify campaign decisions post hoc.

It’s important to distinguish between the claims made by WAR’s creator and the way the statistic is being used by others. Jain has acknowledged some of the limitations of his statistic, including that his research on the boost to WAR among ideological moderates does not establish causality. But a measure can be presented with appropriate caveats by its creator and still acquire a much stronger meaning as it circulates among campaigns, donors, and political organizations. My concern is increasingly with that broader use, rather than with the mere existence of the metric.

To be fair, the temptation to analyze elections this way is strong. In 2025, Strength In Numbers published its own alternative WAR with uncertainty intervals to solve some of the problems we saw with the way Split Ticket’s WAR worked, and especially in how it was being interpreted. In hindsight, even this analysis (with uncertainty intervals on WAR up to the double digits!) probably also overstated our ability to learn about candidate performance from the metric.

In my view, the Split Ticket WAR has three primary methodological shortcomings.

First, it has an opaque process that describes candidate quality only loosely — and is not about “replacement” candidates, which can’t exist in elections. Second, it does a poor job of predicting the future performance of candidates who run again, and does not provide any advice for new candidates who have not run before. And third, it can’t reliably tell a party what kind of candidate to run. An average WAR for moderates or progressives describes the races those candidates happened to run in historically, not what would happen if a party nominated more of them — and average historical values provide bad predictions for new candidates, as I will demonstrate with recent history.

In the simplest terms, WAR is a measure designed to explain past electoral outcomes, but it’s being mistaken for a measure of candidate quality, then used to make decisions about future elections.

Additionally, there are at least three concepts that are getting conflated when people write about WAR:

Retrospective overperformance: How much better did a candidate do than a particular model expected? Candidate quality: How much of that overperformance was caused by something intrinsic to the candidate? Future candidate value: How much better would this candidate perform than an alternative nominee in a future election?

These are not interchangeable. WAR-style measures are fundamentally trying to estimate the first. But the public discussion routinely treats them as estimates of the second and third. WAR’s central problem isn’t necessarily that it’s a noisy measure of past electoral performance. It’s that a retrospective descriptive statistic is being treated as a predictive model of future elections and, increasingly, as a prescription for how campaigns should allocate their resources.

This is the central conceptual error in how WAR is used. And, to really emphasize something before diving in, my big disagreement is not with the math (I have a medium-sized disagreement there) but rather, with this application — often by its creator, but much more broadly by political pundits, armchair analysts, and Democratic consultants who see value in cherry-picked findings and ignore the bigger picture.

A candidate can outperform expectations for countless reasons, many of which have little bearing on their quality. And most importantly, a candidate who outperforms in one election isn’t necessarily going to outperform again.

Let’s run the numbers.

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1. Split Ticket’s WAR is a purely explanatory model, and its assessments of candidate quality vary considerably from election to election

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