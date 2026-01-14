All the poll questions readers suggested we ask in 2026
The final list from our community question-writing exercise in December
Last month, I asked all the readers here at Strength In Numbers to propose a question to add to our monthly surveys in 2026. Over 200 people pitched in, mostly with good and usable questions. Thanks to everyone who participated!
We (Elliott + Verasight, my survey partner!) just went into the field with our January poll, and part of the process for that survey was compiling all the questions y’all sent in so we could pick a few to run. For transparency (and fun!), I figured I’d share the complete list of your questions below. I have done a very rough edit of the question text and response options for clarity. Not all of these questions will be used this year, and most are not in the final form we would use in a poll; I’m just sharing them for fun.
Happy reading. If these spark any additional questions or comments, drop ‘em below!
Energy & Infrastructure
If a candidate proposed to require large technology companies to pay for energy grid upgrades needed to power their data centers, would that make you more or less likely to vote for them?
Much more likely
Somewhat more likely
No difference
Somewhat less likely
Much less likely
Who do you think should primarily pay for the additional infrastructure required to power large data centers?
The technology companies building and operating the data centers
Electric utility companies
Federal government (taxpayers)
State and local governments
Shared among all of the above
Not sure
Party & Voting Behavior
Which party do you think cares more about people like you?
The Democratic Party
The Republican Party
Both about equally
Neither party
Not sure
Do you think there is a need for a new major political party in the United States?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure
Which statement best describes your view?
I would be more likely to vote for a Democratic candidate if they...
Represented the moderate or centrist wing of the party more
Represented the progressive wing of the party more
Neither - I would not be more likely to vote for a Democratic candidate regardless
Not sure
Do the actions of the [Democratic Party / Republican Party] make you: [SPLIT SAMPLE - ask about one party per respondent]
More likely to vote for them
Less likely to vote for them
Neither more nor less likely to vote for them
More likely not to vote at all
Not sure
Thinking about your vote in the 2024 election, was it primarily motivated by:
Agreement with your preferred candidate’s or party’s priorities
A desire to keep the other candidate or party out of power
Both about equally
Something else
Did not vote in 2024
Compared to the 2024 elections, how likely are you to vote in the 2026 midterm elections?
Much more likely to vote
Somewhat more likely to vote
About as likely to vote
Somewhat less likely to vote
Much less likely to vote
Do you plan to vote for your U.S. House Representative in the 2026 election?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure
Do you plan to vote in your state’s primary election?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure / Don’t know when my primary is
[ASK IF VOTED FOR TRUMP IN 2024] How do you plan to vote in the 2026 midterm elections?
I will definitely vote Republican
I will probably vote Republican
I will probably vote Democratic
I will definitely vote Democratic
I don’t plan to vote in the midterms
Not sure yet
How likely would you be to vote for a third-party candidate in a future election?
Very likely
Somewhat likely
Not very likely
Not at all likely
Not sure
On a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 means you would never vote for them and 100 means you would definitely vote for them, how likely are you to vote for a Democratic candidate for president in a future election?
[0-100 scale]
On a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 means you would never vote for them and 100 means you would definitely vote for them, how likely are you to vote for a Democratic candidate for Congress in a future election?
[0-100 scale]
Which comes closest to your view of the American political system?
The system needs to be torn down completely
The system needs major changes
The system needs minor changes
The system does not need any changes
Trump Administration
How would you rate President Trump’s mental sharpness?
Excellent
Good
Fair
Poor
Not sure
Regarding the war in Ukraine, do you think that President Trump’s handling of the negotiations has been:
Too favorable to Ukraine
Too favorable to Russia
About right / Impartial
Not sure / No opinion
Would you approve or disapprove if President Trump ordered military action against Venezuela?
Strongly approve
Somewhat approve
Somewhat disapprove
Strongly disapprove
Not sure
Do you support or oppose using the U.S. military to forcibly remove the president of Venezuela from power?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
How concerned are you, if at all, about ethical conduct in the Trump administration?
Very concerned
Somewhat concerned
Not very concerned
Not at all concerned
Not sure
How well do you think the Trump administration understands the concerns of people like you?
Very well
Somewhat well
Not very well
Not at all well
Not sure
Do you think President Trump has misused the powers of the presidency?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure
Do you think President Trump has treated America’s foreign allies fairly or unfairly?
Very fairly
Somewhat fairly
Somewhat unfairly
Very unfairly
Not sure
Do you approve or disapprove of the Trump administration’s policies toward [INSTITUTION - e.g., the Department of Education, the FBI, etc.]?
Strongly approve
Somewhat approve
Somewhat disapprove
Strongly disapprove
Not sure / Haven’t heard enough
Do you approve or disapprove of the Trump administration’s policies toward transgender people?
Strongly approve
Somewhat approve
Somewhat disapprove
Strongly disapprove
Not sure / Haven’t heard enough
Ethics & Corruption
How important is it to you that elected officials avoid conflicts of interest, such as stock trading based on non-public information or accepting expensive gifts?
Very important
Somewhat important
Not very important
Not at all important
How important is it to you that Supreme Court justices avoid conflicts of interest, such as accepting expensive gifts or travel from people with business before the Court?
Very important
Somewhat important
Not very important
Not at all important
Do you think wealthy individuals and large corporations have benefited more than average Americans from the Trump administration’s policies?
Yes, much more
Yes, somewhat more
About the same
No, average Americans have benefited more
Not sure
Compared to the Biden administration, do you consider the Trump administration to be:
Much more corrupt
Somewhat more corrupt
About the same
Somewhat less corrupt
Much less corrupt
Not sure
Right Track/Wrong Track
What is the main reason you feel the country is headed in the [right/wrong] direction?
The economy
The current president / administration
Crime and public safety
Immigration
Healthcare
Foreign policy
Other (please specify)
Not sure
Neighbor/Social Perception
In general, how do you think most of your neighbors feel about President Trump?
Strongly approve
Somewhat approve
Somewhat disapprove
Strongly disapprove
Not sure / Hard to say
Economy & Inflation
Compared to last month, do you think the rate of inflation has:
Increased
Decreased
Stayed about the same
Not sure
How would you rate the strength of the economy in your local area?
Very strong
Somewhat strong
Somewhat weak
Very weak
Not sure
How would you rate the strength of the national economy?
Very strong
Somewhat strong
Somewhat weak
Very weak
Not sure
Compared to when President Trump took office in January 2025, would you say your personal financial situation is now:
Much better
Somewhat better
About the same
Somewhat worse
Much worse
Not sure
In the past month, how often have you decided not to purchase something because of the cost?
Very often
Somewhat often
Not very often
Never
Not sure
Which of the following is your largest monthly expense?
Housing (rent or mortgage)
Childcare
Transportation
Food and groceries
Healthcare and health insurance
Utilities (heating, electricity, etc.)
Other
Not sure
If you lost your current income, approximately how long could you maintain your current standard of living from savings?
Less than one month
1-3 months
4-6 months
7-12 months
More than a year
Not sure / Prefer not to say
How confident are you that your job will be secure over the next year?
Very confident
Somewhat confident
Not very confident
Not at all confident
Not applicable (not currently employed / retired)
Taxes & Spending
Which comes closer to your view on taxes on wealthy Americans?
Taxes on wealthy Americans should be increased significantly
Taxes on wealthy Americans should be increased somewhat
Taxes on wealthy Americans are about right
Taxes on wealthy Americans should be decreased somewhat
Taxes on wealthy Americans should be decreased significantly
Not sure
If the government needed to reduce the budget deficit, which approach would you prefer?
Primarily through spending cuts
Primarily through tax increases
A mix of spending cuts and tax increases
The deficit does not need to be reduced
Not sure
How important is federal government spending on each of the following?
[Very important / Somewhat important / Not very important / Not at all important / Not sure]
Foreign aid to other countries
National defense and military
Immigration enforcement
Food assistance programs for low-income families (such as SNAP)
Healthcare programs for low-income families (such as Medicaid)
Medical research (such as NIH)
Other scientific research
Infrastructure (highways, bridges, power grid)
K-12 public education
Higher education and student aid
Which type of tax cut do you think would benefit wealthy Americans the most?
Income tax cuts
Sales tax cuts
Property tax cuts
All would benefit them about equally
Not sure
If you could choose one type of tax cut, which would you most prefer?
Income tax cuts
Sales tax cuts
Property tax cuts
None - I don’t support tax cuts
Not sure
Which type of tax cut do you think would help working-class Americans the most?
Income tax cuts
Sales tax cuts
Property tax cuts
All would help them about equally
Not sure
Would you support or oppose a federal program to provide free or subsidized childcare for all families who need it?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Would you support or oppose increasing taxes on household incomes over $1 million to fund new government programs?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Healthcare
Do you think the United States should adopt a single-payer healthcare system, where the government provides health insurance for all Americans?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure
Which comes closer to your view on health insurance in the United States?
The government should provide health insurance for all Americans through a single national program
Health insurance should be provided through a mix of government programs and private insurance
Health insurance should be provided primarily through private insurance with minimal government involvement
Not sure
Over the past year, have your household’s health insurance costs:
Increased significantly
Increased somewhat
Stayed about the same
Decreased somewhat
Decreased significantly
Not applicable / Don’t have health insurance
Not sure
Would you support or oppose allowing Americans of any age to buy into Medicare?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Which of the following do you think would do the most to reduce healthcare costs in America? [SELECT UP TO TWO]
Allowing the government to negotiate drug prices
Reducing administrative costs and paperwork
Increasing competition among insurance companies
Expanding government-provided insurance (like Medicare)
Reducing regulations on healthcare providers
Reducing malpractice lawsuits
None of these would significantly reduce costs
Not sure
AI & Technology
Do you think advances in artificial intelligence (AI) will help or hurt economic opportunities for middle-class Americans over the next decade?
Help a lot
Help somewhat
Neither help nor hurt
Hurt somewhat
Hurt a lot
Not sure
Has artificial intelligence or automation had an impact on employment at your workplace?
Yes, jobs have been eliminated or reduced
Yes, job duties have changed but headcount is the same
No noticeable impact
Not sure
Not applicable (not currently employed)
How much control do you feel you have over what content gets recommended to you on social media and streaming services?
A lot of control
Some control
Not much control
No control at all
I don’t use social media or streaming services
Not sure
How often do you use generative AI products (such as ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, or Grok)?
Never
Less than once a month
A few times a month
A few times a week
Daily or more often
Which comes closest to your view on government regulation of artificial intelligence?
The government should take a hands-off approach and let AI develop with minimal regulation
The government should provide targeted regulation to prevent specific harms while encouraging innovation
The government should broadly regulate AI to prevent potential negative consequences, even if it slows development
Not sure
How concerned are you, if at all, that artificial intelligence could eventually replace your job or jobs like yours?
Very concerned
Somewhat concerned
Not very concerned
Not at all concerned
Not applicable (retired / not in workforce)
Some people have proposed a Universal Basic Income (UBI), where the government would provide all adults with a regular cash payment regardless of employment. Do you support or oppose this idea?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Quality of Life
Do you think your quality of life would be better, worse, or about the same if you lived in another country?
Much better
Somewhat better
About the same
Somewhat worse
Much worse
Not sure
In general, how safe do you feel in your daily life?
Very safe
Somewhat safe
Somewhat unsafe
Very unsafe
Over the past year, have actions by the federal government made you feel more safe, less safe, or had no effect on how safe you feel?
Much more safe
Somewhat more safe
No effect
Somewhat less safe
Much less safe
Not sure
Do you feel you are treated fairly in American society?
Very fairly
Somewhat fairly
Somewhat unfairly
Very unfairly
Not sure
Since January 20, 2025, would you say your mental health has been:
Much better
Somewhat better
About the same
Somewhat worse
Much worse
Not sure / Prefer not to say
Democracy & Government
The Supreme Court ruled that presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts. Do you agree or disagree with this ruling?
Strongly agree
Somewhat agree
Somewhat disagree
Strongly disagree
Not sure / Haven’t heard about this
The Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision allows corporations and unions to spend unlimited money on political advertising. Do you think this decision should be:
Kept in place
Overturned or significantly limited
Not sure / Haven’t heard about this
Do you support or oppose term limits for Supreme Court justices?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Do you support or oppose increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Do you support or oppose requiring a binding ethics code for Supreme Court justices?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Overall, do you think the Supreme Court is having a positive or negative effect on American democracy?
Very positive effect
Somewhat positive effect
Neither positive nor negative
Somewhat negative effect
Very negative effect
Not sure
Which comes closer to your view?
American democracy requires a strong system of checks and balances, so that the president does not become too powerful relative to other branches of government
American democracy requires a strong president who can take action without restrictions from other branches of government
Not sure
How confident are you that votes in the 2026 midterm elections will be counted accurately?
Very confident
Somewhat confident
Not very confident
Not at all confident
How confident are you that electronic voting systems will accurately record votes in the 2026 elections?
Very confident
Somewhat confident
Not very confident
Not at all confident
Not sure
Currently, in most states, state legislators draw congressional district boundaries. Do you think:
This system works well and should continue
Districts should be drawn by independent, non-partisan commissions instead
Not sure
Would you support changing from winner-take-all elections to an alternative system such as ranked-choice voting or proportional representation?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure / Don’t know enough about these alternatives
Do you support or oppose mandatory voting in federal elections?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Would you support or oppose a constitutional amendment to replace the Electoral College with a national popular vote for president?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Compared to a year ago, do you think the state of democracy in the United States has:
Gotten much better
Gotten somewhat better
Stayed about the same
Gotten somewhat worse
Gotten much worse
Not sure
How well do you feel your views are represented by your [city government / state legislature / U.S. House representative / U.S. senators]? [ASK AS GRID OR SEPARATE ITEMS]
Very well
Somewhat well
Not very well
Not at all well
Not sure
Immigration
If you had to choose, which would you prefer?
Providing most undocumented immigrants currently in the United States a pathway to legal status
Deporting most undocumented immigrants currently in the United States
Not sure / Neither
Do you think all people in the United States, regardless of citizenship status, should have the same due process rights under the law?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure
Media & Information
How much do you trust each of the following news sources to report the news accurately? [A great deal / A fair amount / Not very much / Not at all / Never heard of / Don’t use]
CNN
Fox News
MSNBC
The New York Times
The Wall Street Journal
ABC News
NBC News
CBS News
Local TV news
Local newspapers
Compared to a year ago, how would you describe your level of engagement with news about politics and government?
Much more engaged
Somewhat more engaged
About the same
Somewhat less engaged
Much less engaged
Over the last month, have you sought out any new sources of news or information that you hadn’t used before?
Yes, several new sources
Yes, one or two new sources
No, I’ve stuck with my usual sources
I don’t regularly follow news
Over the past week, how often did you read, watch, listen to, or discuss political news?
Very often (daily or more)
Often (several times)
Sometimes (once or twice)
Rarely or never
How often do you pay close attention to news about U.S. politics?
Very often
Often
Sometimes
Rarely
Never
What is your primary source of news and information?
Traditional media (newspapers, TV news, radio)
Social media
Online news sites and blogs
Podcasts
Conversations with friends, family, or coworkers
Other
I don’t regularly follow news
Which social media platform do you use most often for news? [ASK IF USES SOCIAL MEDIA FOR NEWS]
YouTube
TikTok
X (formerly Twitter)
Other
I don’t get news from social media
Do you currently pay for any news subscriptions (such as newspaper or magazine subscriptions, or paywalled websites)?
Yes
No
Not sure
Wealth Inequality
Do you think the gap between the wealthiest Americans and everyone else is:
Much too large
Somewhat too large
About right
Too small
Not sure
Overall, do you think billionaires have a positive or negative effect on the United States?
Very positive effect
Somewhat positive effect
Neither positive nor negative
Somewhat negative effect
Very negative effect
Not sure
Do you think billionaires and large corporations should have more, less, or about the same amount of influence over federal policy as they currently have?
Much more influence
Somewhat more influence
About the same as now
Somewhat less influence
Much less influence
Not sure
Housing
Do you currently rent or own your primary residence?
Own
Rent
Other arrangement (living with family, etc.)
Prefer not to say
Is the cost of your housing reasonably affordable for you?
Yes, very affordable
Yes, somewhat affordable
No, somewhat unaffordable
No, very unaffordable
How important is it to you personally to own your own home?
Very important
Somewhat important
Not very important
Not at all important
Already own my home
How likely do you think it is that you will own your own home at some point in the future? [ASK IF DOESN’T CURRENTLY OWN]
Very likely
Somewhat likely
Not very likely
Not at all likely
Not sure
Climate & Environment
How concerned are you, if at all, about extreme weather events (such as hurricanes, floods, wildfires, or heat waves) affecting your area?
Very concerned
Somewhat concerned
Not very concerned
Not at all concerned
Education
Do you support or oppose reducing the role of the federal Department of Education in K-12 schooling?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
If the federal Department of Education’s role were significantly reduced, do you think the quality of K-12 education in America would:
Improve significantly
Improve somewhat
Stay about the same
Get somewhat worse
Get much worse
Not sure
Gas Prices
How much influence will gas prices have on your vote in the 2026 elections?
A great deal of influence
Some influence
A little influence
No influence at all
Values in Politicians
How important is it to you that elected officials do each of the following?
[Very important / Somewhat important / Not very important / Not at all important]
Act with honesty and integrity
Represent the interests of all their constituents, not just their supporters
Focus on the common good rather than partisan advantage
Treat political opponents with respect
When choosing a presidential candidate, which matters more to you?
The candidate’s personal character and integrity
The candidate’s party affiliation and policy positions
Both matter equally
Not sure
How important is it that political figures and news media be held accountable for making false statements?
Very important
Somewhat important
Not very important
Not at all important
Buyer’s Remorse
[ASK ALL] If you could go back and change your vote in the 2024 presidential election, what would you do?
I would still vote for Harris
I would still vote for Trump
I would still vote for another candidate
I would change my vote from Harris to Trump
I would change my vote from Trump to Harris
I would change my vote to/from another candidate
I did not vote in 2024 / Was not eligible
Prefer not to say
[ASK ALL] Thinking back to the 2020 presidential election, would you vote the same way today?
Yes, I would vote the same way
No, I would vote differently
I did not vote in 2020 / Was not eligible
Don’t remember / Prefer not to say
Federal vs. State Policy
For each of the following issues, do you think policy should be set primarily at the federal level or primarily at the state level?
[Federal level / State level / Both equally / Not sure]
Voting procedures and election administration
Education funding
Education curriculum and standards
Labor laws and workplace standards
Healthcare and health insurance
Crime and public safety
Immigration enforcement
Environmental protection
Civil rights and equal protection
Campaign Finance
Some people have proposed giving every voter a small amount of public money (such as $50-100) that they could donate to political candidates of their choice. Would you support or oppose this idea?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Would you support or oppose a law in your state that limits corporate spending on political campaigns?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure
Political Engagement
How included do you feel in the direction the country is taking?
Very included
Somewhat included
Not very included
Not at all included
Not sure
Have you seriously considered or made plans to move to another country?
Yes, I have made concrete plans
Yes, I have seriously considered it
No, but I have thought about it casually
No, I have not considered it
In the past month, have you participated in any public demonstrations or protests?
Yes
No
Before today, were you familiar with the term “soft secession”?
Yes, I know what it means
Yes, I’ve heard the term but am not sure of the meaning
No, I have not heard this term before
Miscellaneous
Do you think there are grounds for Congress to impeach President Trump?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure
To reduce the possibility of conflict, have you chosen not to respond to a friend’s, family member’s, or colleague’s political statements?
Never
Rarely
Sometimes
Often
Very often
Do you approve or disapprove of the job President Trump’s Cabinet is doing overall?
Strongly approve
Somewhat approve
Somewhat disapprove
Strongly disapprove
Not sure / Don’t know enough about the Cabinet
Would you be comfortable voting for a presidential candidate who is:
[Yes, definitely / Yes, probably / No, probably not / No, definitely not]
A woman
Black or African American
Hispanic or Latino
Jewish
Muslim
Gay or lesbian
An atheist
Over 75 years old
Under 40 years old
How would you rate the Trump administration’s progress on addressing substance use and addiction issues?
Excellent
Good
Fair
Poor
Not sure / Haven’t heard enough about this
Overall, how do you feel about the next year?
Very optimistic
Somewhat optimistic
Neither optimistic nor pessimistic
Somewhat pessimistic
Very pessimistic
[ASK DEMOCRATS/LEANERS] How do you think Democratic leaders in Congress should approach the Trump administration?
Be more aggressive in opposing the administration
Continue their current approach
Be more willing to work with the administration
Not sure
Do you think the United States should increase, maintain, or decrease military and financial aid to Ukraine?
Significantly increase aid
Somewhat increase aid
Maintain current levels
Somewhat decrease aid
Significantly decrease aid
Not sure
When a new president takes office, do you think they should investigate potential wrongdoing by the previous administration?
Yes, definitely
Yes, if there is evidence of serious wrongdoing
No, it’s better to move forward
Not sure
Which statement best describes your views on artificial intelligence?
AI is mostly beneficial and should be allowed to develop with minimal government regulation
AI has both benefits and risks, and the government should provide some targeted regulation
AI poses significant risks and the government should implement strong regulations
Not sure
How confident are you that the government can solve big, important problems?
Very confident
Somewhat confident
Not very confident
Not at all confident
Who do you think is most to blame for the biggest problems facing America today?
Wealthy individuals and billionaires
Large corporations
The Democratic Party
The Republican Party
The federal government in general
Foreign countries
No one group is primarily to blame
Someone else
Not sure
Approximately what percentage of your household’s basic expenses (housing, food, healthcare) do you personally pay for?
All or nearly all (90-100%)
Most (60-89%)
About half (40-59%)
Some (10-39%)
Little or none (0-9%)
Compared to last year, is your use of social media:
Much more
Somewhat more
About the same
Somewhat less
Much less
I don’t use social media
Do you think President Trump’s physical and mental health is:
Improving
Staying about the same
Declining
Not sure
How did you cast your ballot in the 2024 election?
Early in-person voting
Absentee or mail-in ballot
In-person on Election Day
Did not vote
Don’t remember
Ideally, how old would you like the next president to be?
Under 50
50-59
60-69
70-79
80 or older
Age doesn’t matter to me
Science & Medical Research
Do you think the federal government should increase, decrease, or maintain its current level of funding for scientific and medical research?
Significantly increase funding
Somewhat increase funding
Maintain current funding levels
Somewhat decrease funding
Significantly decrease funding
Not sure
Do you believe that vaccines such as the polio and measles vaccines have saved lives?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure
Do you think the federal government should monitor and track infectious disease outbreaks, such as bird flu and other potential health threats?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure
Discrimination
Have you personally experienced discrimination in any of the following areas? [Select all that apply]
Housing
Employment
Education
Healthcare
Interactions with police
Other
I have not experienced discrimination
Political Advertising
Do you think there should be legal consequences when political advertising contains false information?
Yes, definitely
Yes, probably
No, probably not
No, definitely not
Not sure
Direction of the Country
Which best describes your view of where the country is headed?
Things are going well in America and no major changes are needed
Things could be going better, and what’s needed is a return to stability and normalcy
Things are going poorly, and major, disruptive changes are needed
Not sure
Democratic Party Direction
To what extent do you support the progressive wing of the Democratic Party gaining more influence over the party’s direction?
Strongly support
Somewhat support
Somewhat oppose
Strongly oppose
Not sure / Not a Democrat
Hypothetical Matchups
If the 2028 Republican presidential primary were held today between Donald Trump and Mitt Romney, who would you vote for? [ASK REPUBLICANS/LEANERS]
Donald Trump
Mitt Romney
Neither / Would not vote
Not sure
Demographics (Suggested Crosstabs)
Which best describes the area where you live?
Urban (in a city)
Suburban (outside a city but in a metropolitan area)
Small town
Rural
Ideology Self-Identification
Which of the following best describes your political views?
Very liberal
Somewhat liberal
Moderate
Somewhat conservative
Very conservative
Libertarian
Not sure / Don’t think in these terms
Information Preferences
When forming your opinions on political issues, which of the following do you find most useful?
Charts and graphs showing data
Statistics and numbers
Analysis and commentary from experts
Discussions with friends, family, or colleagues
Personal experience
Not sure
<ends>
Love the questions. Thanks for compiling. The one about voting in the primary could be misleading. My state has a closed primary election. Because I am not registered to any political party, I am not allowed to vote, even though I may want to. To vote, I would have to change my voter registration.
Great list! Every voter should have to read this list of questions and discuss their answers as a way of making themselves and others more informed about their voting choices.