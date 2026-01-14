Last month, I asked all the readers here at Strength In Numbers to propose a question to add to our monthly surveys in 2026. Over 200 people pitched in, mostly with good and usable questions. Thanks to everyone who participated!

We (Elliott + Verasight, my survey partner!) just went into the field with our January poll, and part of the process for that survey was compiling all the questions y’all sent in so we could pick a few to run. For transparency (and fun!), I figured I’d share the complete list of your questions below. I have done a very rough edit of the question text and response options for clarity. Not all of these questions will be used this year, and most are not in the final form we would use in a poll; I’m just sharing them for fun.

Happy reading. If these spark any additional questions or comments, drop ‘em below!

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Energy & Infrastructure

If a candidate proposed to require large technology companies to pay for energy grid upgrades needed to power their data centers, would that make you more or less likely to vote for them?

Much more likely

Somewhat more likely

No difference

Somewhat less likely

Much less likely

Who do you think should primarily pay for the additional infrastructure required to power large data centers?

The technology companies building and operating the data centers

Electric utility companies

Federal government (taxpayers)

State and local governments

Shared among all of the above

Not sure

Party & Voting Behavior

Which party do you think cares more about people like you?

The Democratic Party

The Republican Party

Both about equally

Neither party

Not sure

Do you think there is a need for a new major political party in the United States?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure

Which statement best describes your view?

I would be more likely to vote for a Democratic candidate if they...

Represented the moderate or centrist wing of the party more

Represented the progressive wing of the party more

Neither - I would not be more likely to vote for a Democratic candidate regardless

Not sure

Do the actions of the [Democratic Party / Republican Party] make you: [SPLIT SAMPLE - ask about one party per respondent]

More likely to vote for them

Less likely to vote for them

Neither more nor less likely to vote for them

More likely not to vote at all

Not sure

Thinking about your vote in the 2024 election, was it primarily motivated by:

Agreement with your preferred candidate’s or party’s priorities

A desire to keep the other candidate or party out of power

Both about equally

Something else

Did not vote in 2024

Compared to the 2024 elections, how likely are you to vote in the 2026 midterm elections?

Much more likely to vote

Somewhat more likely to vote

About as likely to vote

Somewhat less likely to vote

Much less likely to vote

Do you plan to vote for your U.S. House Representative in the 2026 election?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure

Do you plan to vote in your state’s primary election?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure / Don’t know when my primary is

[ASK IF VOTED FOR TRUMP IN 2024] How do you plan to vote in the 2026 midterm elections?

I will definitely vote Republican

I will probably vote Republican

I will probably vote Democratic

I will definitely vote Democratic

I don’t plan to vote in the midterms

Not sure yet

How likely would you be to vote for a third-party candidate in a future election?

Very likely

Somewhat likely

Not very likely

Not at all likely

Not sure

On a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 means you would never vote for them and 100 means you would definitely vote for them, how likely are you to vote for a Democratic candidate for president in a future election?

[0-100 scale]

On a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 means you would never vote for them and 100 means you would definitely vote for them, how likely are you to vote for a Democratic candidate for Congress in a future election?

[0-100 scale]

Which comes closest to your view of the American political system?

The system needs to be torn down completely

The system needs major changes

The system needs minor changes

The system does not need any changes

Trump Administration

How would you rate President Trump’s mental sharpness?

Excellent

Good

Fair

Poor

Not sure

Regarding the war in Ukraine, do you think that President Trump’s handling of the negotiations has been:

Too favorable to Ukraine

Too favorable to Russia

About right / Impartial

Not sure / No opinion

Would you approve or disapprove if President Trump ordered military action against Venezuela?

Strongly approve

Somewhat approve

Somewhat disapprove

Strongly disapprove

Not sure

Do you support or oppose using the U.S. military to forcibly remove the president of Venezuela from power?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

How concerned are you, if at all, about ethical conduct in the Trump administration?

Very concerned

Somewhat concerned

Not very concerned

Not at all concerned

Not sure

How well do you think the Trump administration understands the concerns of people like you?

Very well

Somewhat well

Not very well

Not at all well

Not sure

Do you think President Trump has misused the powers of the presidency?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure

Do you think President Trump has treated America’s foreign allies fairly or unfairly?

Very fairly

Somewhat fairly

Somewhat unfairly

Very unfairly

Not sure

Do you approve or disapprove of the Trump administration’s policies toward [INSTITUTION - e.g., the Department of Education, the FBI, etc.]?

Strongly approve

Somewhat approve

Somewhat disapprove

Strongly disapprove

Not sure / Haven’t heard enough

Do you approve or disapprove of the Trump administration’s policies toward transgender people?

Strongly approve

Somewhat approve

Somewhat disapprove

Strongly disapprove

Not sure / Haven’t heard enough

Ethics & Corruption

How important is it to you that elected officials avoid conflicts of interest, such as stock trading based on non-public information or accepting expensive gifts?

Very important

Somewhat important

Not very important

Not at all important

How important is it to you that Supreme Court justices avoid conflicts of interest, such as accepting expensive gifts or travel from people with business before the Court?

Very important

Somewhat important

Not very important

Not at all important

Do you think wealthy individuals and large corporations have benefited more than average Americans from the Trump administration’s policies?

Yes, much more

Yes, somewhat more

About the same

No, average Americans have benefited more

Not sure

Compared to the Biden administration, do you consider the Trump administration to be:

Much more corrupt

Somewhat more corrupt

About the same

Somewhat less corrupt

Much less corrupt

Not sure

Right Track/Wrong Track

What is the main reason you feel the country is headed in the [right/wrong] direction?

The economy

The current president / administration

Crime and public safety

Immigration

Healthcare

Foreign policy

Other (please specify)

Not sure

Neighbor/Social Perception

In general, how do you think most of your neighbors feel about President Trump?

Strongly approve

Somewhat approve

Somewhat disapprove

Strongly disapprove

Not sure / Hard to say

Economy & Inflation

Compared to last month, do you think the rate of inflation has:

Increased

Decreased

Stayed about the same

Not sure

How would you rate the strength of the economy in your local area?

Very strong

Somewhat strong

Somewhat weak

Very weak

Not sure

How would you rate the strength of the national economy?

Very strong

Somewhat strong

Somewhat weak

Very weak

Not sure

Compared to when President Trump took office in January 2025, would you say your personal financial situation is now:

Much better

Somewhat better

About the same

Somewhat worse

Much worse

Not sure

In the past month, how often have you decided not to purchase something because of the cost?

Very often

Somewhat often

Not very often

Never

Not sure

Which of the following is your largest monthly expense?

Housing (rent or mortgage)

Childcare

Transportation

Food and groceries

Healthcare and health insurance

Utilities (heating, electricity, etc.)

Other

Not sure

If you lost your current income, approximately how long could you maintain your current standard of living from savings?

Less than one month

1-3 months

4-6 months

7-12 months

More than a year

Not sure / Prefer not to say

How confident are you that your job will be secure over the next year?

Very confident

Somewhat confident

Not very confident

Not at all confident

Not applicable (not currently employed / retired)

Taxes & Spending

Which comes closer to your view on taxes on wealthy Americans?

Taxes on wealthy Americans should be increased significantly

Taxes on wealthy Americans should be increased somewhat

Taxes on wealthy Americans are about right

Taxes on wealthy Americans should be decreased somewhat

Taxes on wealthy Americans should be decreased significantly

Not sure

If the government needed to reduce the budget deficit, which approach would you prefer?

Primarily through spending cuts

Primarily through tax increases

A mix of spending cuts and tax increases

The deficit does not need to be reduced

Not sure

How important is federal government spending on each of the following?

[Very important / Somewhat important / Not very important / Not at all important / Not sure]

Foreign aid to other countries

National defense and military

Immigration enforcement

Food assistance programs for low-income families (such as SNAP)

Healthcare programs for low-income families (such as Medicaid)

Medical research (such as NIH)

Other scientific research

Infrastructure (highways, bridges, power grid)

K-12 public education

Higher education and student aid

Which type of tax cut do you think would benefit wealthy Americans the most?

Income tax cuts

Sales tax cuts

Property tax cuts

All would benefit them about equally

Not sure

If you could choose one type of tax cut, which would you most prefer?

Income tax cuts

Sales tax cuts

Property tax cuts

None - I don’t support tax cuts

Not sure

Which type of tax cut do you think would help working-class Americans the most?

Income tax cuts

Sales tax cuts

Property tax cuts

All would help them about equally

Not sure

Would you support or oppose a federal program to provide free or subsidized childcare for all families who need it?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Would you support or oppose increasing taxes on household incomes over $1 million to fund new government programs?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Healthcare

Do you think the United States should adopt a single-payer healthcare system, where the government provides health insurance for all Americans?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure

Which comes closer to your view on health insurance in the United States?

The government should provide health insurance for all Americans through a single national program

Health insurance should be provided through a mix of government programs and private insurance

Health insurance should be provided primarily through private insurance with minimal government involvement

Not sure

Over the past year, have your household’s health insurance costs:

Increased significantly

Increased somewhat

Stayed about the same

Decreased somewhat

Decreased significantly

Not applicable / Don’t have health insurance

Not sure

Would you support or oppose allowing Americans of any age to buy into Medicare?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Which of the following do you think would do the most to reduce healthcare costs in America? [SELECT UP TO TWO]

Allowing the government to negotiate drug prices

Reducing administrative costs and paperwork

Increasing competition among insurance companies

Expanding government-provided insurance (like Medicare)

Reducing regulations on healthcare providers

Reducing malpractice lawsuits

None of these would significantly reduce costs

Not sure

AI & Technology

Do you think advances in artificial intelligence (AI) will help or hurt economic opportunities for middle-class Americans over the next decade?

Help a lot

Help somewhat

Neither help nor hurt

Hurt somewhat

Hurt a lot

Not sure

Has artificial intelligence or automation had an impact on employment at your workplace?

Yes, jobs have been eliminated or reduced

Yes, job duties have changed but headcount is the same

No noticeable impact

Not sure

Not applicable (not currently employed)

How much control do you feel you have over what content gets recommended to you on social media and streaming services?

A lot of control

Some control

Not much control

No control at all

I don’t use social media or streaming services

Not sure

How often do you use generative AI products (such as ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, or Grok)?

Never

Less than once a month

A few times a month

A few times a week

Daily or more often

Which comes closest to your view on government regulation of artificial intelligence?

The government should take a hands-off approach and let AI develop with minimal regulation

The government should provide targeted regulation to prevent specific harms while encouraging innovation

The government should broadly regulate AI to prevent potential negative consequences, even if it slows development

Not sure

How concerned are you, if at all, that artificial intelligence could eventually replace your job or jobs like yours?

Very concerned

Somewhat concerned

Not very concerned

Not at all concerned

Not applicable (retired / not in workforce)

Some people have proposed a Universal Basic Income (UBI), where the government would provide all adults with a regular cash payment regardless of employment. Do you support or oppose this idea?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Quality of Life

Do you think your quality of life would be better, worse, or about the same if you lived in another country?

Much better

Somewhat better

About the same

Somewhat worse

Much worse

Not sure

In general, how safe do you feel in your daily life?

Very safe

Somewhat safe

Somewhat unsafe

Very unsafe

Over the past year, have actions by the federal government made you feel more safe, less safe, or had no effect on how safe you feel?

Much more safe

Somewhat more safe

No effect

Somewhat less safe

Much less safe

Not sure

Do you feel you are treated fairly in American society?

Very fairly

Somewhat fairly

Somewhat unfairly

Very unfairly

Not sure

Since January 20, 2025, would you say your mental health has been:

Much better

Somewhat better

About the same

Somewhat worse

Much worse

Not sure / Prefer not to say

Democracy & Government

The Supreme Court ruled that presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts. Do you agree or disagree with this ruling?

Strongly agree

Somewhat agree

Somewhat disagree

Strongly disagree

Not sure / Haven’t heard about this

The Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision allows corporations and unions to spend unlimited money on political advertising. Do you think this decision should be:

Kept in place

Overturned or significantly limited

Not sure / Haven’t heard about this

Do you support or oppose term limits for Supreme Court justices?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Do you support or oppose increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Do you support or oppose requiring a binding ethics code for Supreme Court justices?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Overall, do you think the Supreme Court is having a positive or negative effect on American democracy?

Very positive effect

Somewhat positive effect

Neither positive nor negative

Somewhat negative effect

Very negative effect

Not sure

Which comes closer to your view?

American democracy requires a strong system of checks and balances, so that the president does not become too powerful relative to other branches of government

American democracy requires a strong president who can take action without restrictions from other branches of government

Not sure

How confident are you that votes in the 2026 midterm elections will be counted accurately?

Very confident

Somewhat confident

Not very confident

Not at all confident

How confident are you that electronic voting systems will accurately record votes in the 2026 elections?

Very confident

Somewhat confident

Not very confident

Not at all confident

Not sure

Currently, in most states, state legislators draw congressional district boundaries. Do you think:

This system works well and should continue

Districts should be drawn by independent, non-partisan commissions instead

Not sure

Would you support changing from winner-take-all elections to an alternative system such as ranked-choice voting or proportional representation?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure / Don’t know enough about these alternatives

Do you support or oppose mandatory voting in federal elections?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Would you support or oppose a constitutional amendment to replace the Electoral College with a national popular vote for president?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Compared to a year ago, do you think the state of democracy in the United States has:

Gotten much better

Gotten somewhat better

Stayed about the same

Gotten somewhat worse

Gotten much worse

Not sure

How well do you feel your views are represented by your [city government / state legislature / U.S. House representative / U.S. senators]? [ASK AS GRID OR SEPARATE ITEMS]

Very well

Somewhat well

Not very well

Not at all well

Not sure

Immigration

If you had to choose, which would you prefer?

Providing most undocumented immigrants currently in the United States a pathway to legal status

Deporting most undocumented immigrants currently in the United States

Not sure / Neither

Do you think all people in the United States, regardless of citizenship status, should have the same due process rights under the law?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure

Media & Information

How much do you trust each of the following news sources to report the news accurately? [A great deal / A fair amount / Not very much / Not at all / Never heard of / Don’t use]

CNN

Fox News

MSNBC

The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal

ABC News

NBC News

CBS News

Local TV news

Local newspapers

Compared to a year ago, how would you describe your level of engagement with news about politics and government?

Much more engaged

Somewhat more engaged

About the same

Somewhat less engaged

Much less engaged

Over the last month, have you sought out any new sources of news or information that you hadn’t used before?

Yes, several new sources

Yes, one or two new sources

No, I’ve stuck with my usual sources

I don’t regularly follow news

Over the past week, how often did you read, watch, listen to, or discuss political news?

Very often (daily or more)

Often (several times)

Sometimes (once or twice)

Rarely or never

How often do you pay close attention to news about U.S. politics?

Very often

Often

Sometimes

Rarely

Never

What is your primary source of news and information?

Traditional media (newspapers, TV news, radio)

Social media

Online news sites and blogs

Podcasts

Conversations with friends, family, or coworkers

Other

I don’t regularly follow news

Which social media platform do you use most often for news? [ASK IF USES SOCIAL MEDIA FOR NEWS]

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Reddit

X (formerly Twitter)

Other

I don’t get news from social media

Do you currently pay for any news subscriptions (such as newspaper or magazine subscriptions, or paywalled websites)?

Yes

No

Not sure

Wealth Inequality

Do you think the gap between the wealthiest Americans and everyone else is:

Much too large

Somewhat too large

About right

Too small

Not sure

Overall, do you think billionaires have a positive or negative effect on the United States?

Very positive effect

Somewhat positive effect

Neither positive nor negative

Somewhat negative effect

Very negative effect

Not sure

Do you think billionaires and large corporations should have more, less, or about the same amount of influence over federal policy as they currently have?

Much more influence

Somewhat more influence

About the same as now

Somewhat less influence

Much less influence

Not sure

Housing

Do you currently rent or own your primary residence?

Own

Rent

Other arrangement (living with family, etc.)

Prefer not to say

Is the cost of your housing reasonably affordable for you?

Yes, very affordable

Yes, somewhat affordable

No, somewhat unaffordable

No, very unaffordable

How important is it to you personally to own your own home?

Very important

Somewhat important

Not very important

Not at all important

Already own my home

How likely do you think it is that you will own your own home at some point in the future? [ASK IF DOESN’T CURRENTLY OWN]

Very likely

Somewhat likely

Not very likely

Not at all likely

Not sure

Climate & Environment

How concerned are you, if at all, about extreme weather events (such as hurricanes, floods, wildfires, or heat waves) affecting your area?

Very concerned

Somewhat concerned

Not very concerned

Not at all concerned

Education

Do you support or oppose reducing the role of the federal Department of Education in K-12 schooling?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

If the federal Department of Education’s role were significantly reduced, do you think the quality of K-12 education in America would:

Improve significantly

Improve somewhat

Stay about the same

Get somewhat worse

Get much worse

Not sure

Gas Prices

How much influence will gas prices have on your vote in the 2026 elections?

A great deal of influence

Some influence

A little influence

No influence at all

Values in Politicians

How important is it to you that elected officials do each of the following?

[Very important / Somewhat important / Not very important / Not at all important]

Act with honesty and integrity

Represent the interests of all their constituents, not just their supporters

Focus on the common good rather than partisan advantage

Treat political opponents with respect

When choosing a presidential candidate, which matters more to you?

The candidate’s personal character and integrity

The candidate’s party affiliation and policy positions

Both matter equally

Not sure

How important is it that political figures and news media be held accountable for making false statements?

Very important

Somewhat important

Not very important

Not at all important

Buyer’s Remorse

[ASK ALL] If you could go back and change your vote in the 2024 presidential election, what would you do?

I would still vote for Harris

I would still vote for Trump

I would still vote for another candidate

I would change my vote from Harris to Trump

I would change my vote from Trump to Harris

I would change my vote to/from another candidate

I did not vote in 2024 / Was not eligible

Prefer not to say

[ASK ALL] Thinking back to the 2020 presidential election, would you vote the same way today?

Yes, I would vote the same way

No, I would vote differently

I did not vote in 2020 / Was not eligible

Don’t remember / Prefer not to say

Federal vs. State Policy

For each of the following issues, do you think policy should be set primarily at the federal level or primarily at the state level?

[Federal level / State level / Both equally / Not sure]

Voting procedures and election administration

Education funding

Education curriculum and standards

Labor laws and workplace standards

Healthcare and health insurance

Crime and public safety

Immigration enforcement

Environmental protection

Civil rights and equal protection

Campaign Finance

Some people have proposed giving every voter a small amount of public money (such as $50-100) that they could donate to political candidates of their choice. Would you support or oppose this idea?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Would you support or oppose a law in your state that limits corporate spending on political campaigns?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure

Political Engagement

How included do you feel in the direction the country is taking?

Very included

Somewhat included

Not very included

Not at all included

Not sure

Have you seriously considered or made plans to move to another country?

Yes, I have made concrete plans

Yes, I have seriously considered it

No, but I have thought about it casually

No, I have not considered it

In the past month, have you participated in any public demonstrations or protests?

Yes

No

Before today, were you familiar with the term “soft secession”?

Yes, I know what it means

Yes, I’ve heard the term but am not sure of the meaning

No, I have not heard this term before

Miscellaneous

Do you think there are grounds for Congress to impeach President Trump?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure

To reduce the possibility of conflict, have you chosen not to respond to a friend’s, family member’s, or colleague’s political statements?

Never

Rarely

Sometimes

Often

Very often

Do you approve or disapprove of the job President Trump’s Cabinet is doing overall?

Strongly approve

Somewhat approve

Somewhat disapprove

Strongly disapprove

Not sure / Don’t know enough about the Cabinet

Would you be comfortable voting for a presidential candidate who is:

[Yes, definitely / Yes, probably / No, probably not / No, definitely not]

A woman

Black or African American

Hispanic or Latino

Jewish

Muslim

Gay or lesbian

An atheist

Over 75 years old

Under 40 years old

How would you rate the Trump administration’s progress on addressing substance use and addiction issues?

Excellent

Good

Fair

Poor

Not sure / Haven’t heard enough about this

Overall, how do you feel about the next year?

Very optimistic

Somewhat optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Somewhat pessimistic

Very pessimistic

[ASK DEMOCRATS/LEANERS] How do you think Democratic leaders in Congress should approach the Trump administration?

Be more aggressive in opposing the administration

Continue their current approach

Be more willing to work with the administration

Not sure

Do you think the United States should increase, maintain, or decrease military and financial aid to Ukraine?

Significantly increase aid

Somewhat increase aid

Maintain current levels

Somewhat decrease aid

Significantly decrease aid

Not sure

When a new president takes office, do you think they should investigate potential wrongdoing by the previous administration?

Yes, definitely

Yes, if there is evidence of serious wrongdoing

No, it’s better to move forward

Not sure

Which statement best describes your views on artificial intelligence?

AI is mostly beneficial and should be allowed to develop with minimal government regulation

AI has both benefits and risks, and the government should provide some targeted regulation

AI poses significant risks and the government should implement strong regulations

Not sure

How confident are you that the government can solve big, important problems?

Very confident

Somewhat confident

Not very confident

Not at all confident

Who do you think is most to blame for the biggest problems facing America today?

Wealthy individuals and billionaires

Large corporations

The Democratic Party

The Republican Party

The federal government in general

Foreign countries

No one group is primarily to blame

Someone else

Not sure

Approximately what percentage of your household’s basic expenses (housing, food, healthcare) do you personally pay for?

All or nearly all (90-100%)

Most (60-89%)

About half (40-59%)

Some (10-39%)

Little or none (0-9%)

Compared to last year, is your use of social media:

Much more

Somewhat more

About the same

Somewhat less

Much less

I don’t use social media

Do you think President Trump’s physical and mental health is:

Improving

Staying about the same

Declining

Not sure

How did you cast your ballot in the 2024 election?

Early in-person voting

Absentee or mail-in ballot

In-person on Election Day

Did not vote

Don’t remember

Ideally, how old would you like the next president to be?

Under 50

50-59

60-69

70-79

80 or older

Age doesn’t matter to me

Science & Medical Research

Do you think the federal government should increase, decrease, or maintain its current level of funding for scientific and medical research?

Significantly increase funding

Somewhat increase funding

Maintain current funding levels

Somewhat decrease funding

Significantly decrease funding

Not sure

Do you believe that vaccines such as the polio and measles vaccines have saved lives?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure

Do you think the federal government should monitor and track infectious disease outbreaks, such as bird flu and other potential health threats?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure

Discrimination

Have you personally experienced discrimination in any of the following areas? [Select all that apply]

Housing

Employment

Education

Healthcare

Interactions with police

Other

I have not experienced discrimination

Political Advertising

Do you think there should be legal consequences when political advertising contains false information?

Yes, definitely

Yes, probably

No, probably not

No, definitely not

Not sure

Direction of the Country

Which best describes your view of where the country is headed?

Things are going well in America and no major changes are needed

Things could be going better, and what’s needed is a return to stability and normalcy

Things are going poorly, and major, disruptive changes are needed

Not sure

Democratic Party Direction

To what extent do you support the progressive wing of the Democratic Party gaining more influence over the party’s direction?

Strongly support

Somewhat support

Somewhat oppose

Strongly oppose

Not sure / Not a Democrat

Hypothetical Matchups

If the 2028 Republican presidential primary were held today between Donald Trump and Mitt Romney, who would you vote for? [ASK REPUBLICANS/LEANERS]

Donald Trump

Mitt Romney

Neither / Would not vote

Not sure

Demographics (Suggested Crosstabs)

Which best describes the area where you live?

Urban (in a city)

Suburban (outside a city but in a metropolitan area)

Small town

Rural

Ideology Self-Identification

Which of the following best describes your political views?

Very liberal

Somewhat liberal

Moderate

Somewhat conservative

Very conservative

Libertarian

Not sure / Don’t think in these terms

Information Preferences

When forming your opinions on political issues, which of the following do you find most useful?

Charts and graphs showing data

Statistics and numbers

Analysis and commentary from experts

Discussions with friends, family, or colleagues

Personal experience

Not sure

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