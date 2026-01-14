Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Laurie Hess's avatar
Laurie Hess
Jan 14

Love the questions. Thanks for compiling. The one about voting in the primary could be misleading. My state has a closed primary election. Because I am not registered to any political party, I am not allowed to vote, even though I may want to. To vote, I would have to change my voter registration.

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Jone Kiefer's avatar
Jone Kiefer
Jan 14

Great list! Every voter should have to read this list of questions and discuss their answers as a way of making themselves and others more informed about their voting choices.

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