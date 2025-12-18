Add your own questions to our 2026 election polls!
Strength In Numbers is planning to go big on interactive polling and modeling in 2026. Help us decide what questions to track on a monthly basis
Support independent, data-driven journalism.
I have activated a special coupon for the 2025 holiday season. Click the button below and get 20% off an annual subscription to Strength In Numbers, no questions asked. Perfect for new subscribers, monthly subs looking to save some money annually, or as a gift to a loved one!