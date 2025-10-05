Dear readers,

This week’s chart Sunday roundup looks at all the shutdown polling released since federal government funding lapsed on Wednesday at midnight. The general consensus of these surveys is that Republicans are getting more blame for the funding lapse than Democrats so far, though there are some interesting wrinkles to this story.

On deck this week: An essay about why most polls exaggerate support for political violence, why this is important, and a plea to journalists to acknowledge this.

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