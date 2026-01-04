President Donald Trump announced at a press conference on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 that the United States government had successfully captured Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, and would try him domestically for crime related to narco-terrorism against the U.S. Trump also announced that America is “going to run the country, essentially, until such time that we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition” to a new regime. Trump said members of his administration would be working with Venezuela’s new leadership to expand U.S. oil production in the country.

The president quickly ran into a few problems: