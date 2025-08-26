Democrats lead the U.S. House generic ballot by 8; voters back fair maps and oppose Trump's tariffs
Results from the August Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll
This article reports results from the August Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. You can read our previous poll releases here.
Summary of main poll findings:
Trump job approval: 41% approve / 56% disapprove (net -15). Presidential approval tested across several policy areas — including crime, an addition since our July survey — reveals negative net ratings for all issues except border security.
U.S. House generic ballot: Democratic 49% / Republican 41% among U.S. adults.
Right vs. wrong track: 33% say the U.S. is on the right track; 57% say wrong track.
Immigration: In a forced-choice question testing support for a pathway to legal status versus deporting most unauthorized immigrants living in the U.S., 60% of adults choose a legal pathway. Voters oppose deporting migrants living here for 10 or more years.
Democracy & maps: 45% say gerrymandering is a big problem; 56% support a national requirement for independent redistricting commissions; 53% would still back fair maps even if their party…