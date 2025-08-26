This article reports results from the August Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. You can read our previous poll releases here.

Trump job approval: 41% approve / 56% disapprove (net -15). Presidential approval tested across several policy areas — including crime, an addition since our July survey — reveals negative net ratings for all issues except border security.

U.S. House generic ballot: Democratic 49% / Republican 41% among U.S. adults.

Right vs. wrong track: 33% say the U.S. is on the right track; 57% say wrong track.

Immigration: In a forced-choice question testing support for a pathway to legal status versus deporting most unauthorized immigrants living in the U.S., 60% of adults choose a legal pathway. Voters oppose deporting migrants living here for 10 or more years.