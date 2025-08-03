Dear readers,

Today’s dispatch comes to you from deep in the woods of Shenandoah National Park: Big Meadows campground, spot 30, facing due East. The park, and this campground in particular, has lots of rich history, dating back to the 1930s and its development by the national CCC program under Roosevelt. Today Shenandoah is a popular destination for weekenders coming out from Washington, DC and is something of a haven for those who brave the Appalachian Trail; it is flatter than other sections and has nicer shelters (the food in NPS lodge is also better than trail food, if a hiker wants a break).

The park is full this weekend, visitors are happy, and nature surrounds us. No sign yet of damage from funding cuts for the NPS, and the way we showcase America’s natural beauty — the eighth wonder of the world!

This is your weekend Strength In Numbers data dispatch, written about as far away from the data factories as you can get.

Share