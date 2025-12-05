I came across a new poll from POLITICO on Thursday that shares more data on Trump’s ever-declining numbers on the economy. POLITICO reports:

Almost half — 46 percent — say the cost of living in the U.S. is the worst they can ever remember it being, a view held by 37 percent of 2024 Trump voters. Americans also say that the affordability crisis is Trump’s responsibility, with 46 percent saying it is his economy now and his administration is responsible for the costs they struggle with.

And the piece includes this graphic:

Déjà vu, right?

In another piece out Thursday, Natalie Jackson, a pollster and columnist at the National Journal, writes that “some of the [Republican] party faithful are starting to defect—and it’s because of the economy.”

It may feel like people are over-covering the economy recently, but remember, this is worth paying attention to since it’s the number-one issue for anywhere between a clear plurality and a slight majority of voters (the precise number depends on how yo…