Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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ggreene's avatar
ggreene
4h

terrific post: excellent evidence, well-articulated interpretation

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Stephen Clermont's avatar
Stephen Clermont
2h

This makes the decision by Gallup to stop asking presidential job approval all the more painful

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