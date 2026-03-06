Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Erb's avatar
Cynthia Erb
7h

I really appreciated discussion of how various polls word their questions, especially conservative polls seeking certain biased results. I live in a red area where people endlessly disparaged Biden online, often over gas prices. I can’t remember seeing gas spike this high.

Reply
Share
Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
8h

Next week's polls will be interesting. Because not everybody has had to buy gas yet. for ex, I gassed up Sun b4 prices had a chance to change. When I was running errands Thurs, I noticed that gas was up 20 cents. Why am I having to pay more for gas when the felon told us after the Iran strikes last June that Iran's 3 facilities were 'totally & completely obliterated.'

& the regime using 'Israel was under threat of attack' as justification? Read the room. American support for Israel has taken a beating given how it conducted its response to the Oct 7 attacks.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture