Readers!

The September Strength In Numbers Q&A post will go out this coming Tuesday.

I have received some great question submissions from you so far, but wanted to give newer arrivals to this newsletter (who therefore may not know the Q&A schedule) the chance to submit theirs too. There are several thousand of you newbies, so an extra email is the most expedient way to make everyone aware.

So, got any questions? Leave them in the comments of this post, or email me at questions<AT>gelliottmorris.com.

Elliott

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