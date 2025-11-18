This article reports results from the November Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. You can read our previous poll releases here. Subscribers to Strength In Numbers can suggest questions for future polls here or leave them in the comments section below.

Headline poll findings:

Our new November Strength in Numbers/Verasight poll finds Democrats leading the 2026 U.S. House generic ballot, 47% to 42% for Republicans. In a survey experiment, when respondents are told Republicans currently control the House and Senate, preference for Democrats rises to 48% vs 41% for Republicans — an expanded margin of D+7.

In our first poll conducted after the 2025 elections, and while the U.S. Congress was in the process of ending the government shutdown, President Donald Trump received a job approval rating of 41% approve to 57% disapprove (–16). The president is deeply negative on prices/inflation (–33) and health care (–26). A broad majority of 65% of voters said they do not think Trump has kept his promi…