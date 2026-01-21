New poll: Trump loses ground on immigration; Dems lead 2026 House vote by 8 points
The new Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll finds Democrats start 2026 with their biggest lead yet on the 2026 House vote, while the GOP loses ground on immigration, the economy, and public safety
This article reports results from the January 2026 Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. You can read our previous poll releases here. Subscribers to Strength In Numbers have access to additional tracking visuals and a full archive of crosstabs here. Anyone can suggest questions for future polls here, or leave them in the comments section below!