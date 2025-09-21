Dear readers,

There will be no weekly roundup post today as I’m a bit behind on putting together the report for our September Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll, and want to get it out on time Tuesday.

The poll has the usual tracking questions — Trump approval, politician and party favorability ratings, generic ballot, and issue approval — plus questions on Trump’s tariffs, the economy, and what voters want to happen in the shutdown fight (plus who they’ll blame if no bill is passed by Sept. 30). We were interviewing voters right after Charlie Kirk’s death and while ABC fired Jimmy Kimmel, so there is the potential for a few event studies, too.

As is customary when taking a day off, here is a picture from the garden (picture credit to my brother):

I’ll back in your inboxes on Tuesday (if not before. I stumbled across a few thought-provoking pieces of data/commentary last week that may be worth sharing in a mini-roundup or even a standalone post).

In the meantime you can read my three post…