Today, Strength in Numbers is releasing our 2024 Senate estimates for Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and Wins Above Replacement in terms of Probability (WARP). We use the same open-source model that was used to generate our 2024 House WAR/P estimates. We won’t re-hash the methodology here, but as a quick refresher:

WAR is a measure of how much better or worse a candidate for office performs, in terms of vote margin, compared to a hypothetical “replacement-level” candidate from the same party, for the same seat.

WARP measures how much a candidate changes their party’s probability of winning a seat, relative to that same hypothetical alternative.

The full Senate results are listed below, along with the House results for the convenience of having all our WAR/P estimates in one location. Additionally, we’ve appended this article with answers to common questions that were asked after we released the house results.

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Senate WAR/P