Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Jill Hastings's avatar
Jill Hastings
14h

Get some rest and drink plenty of fluids! We’ll be here tomorrow! Thanks for doing such a good job of explaining this stuff to us!

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Cathy McNeil's avatar
Cathy McNeil
14h

Please rest and take care of yourself - it will only get worse if you don't. I speak from experience.

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