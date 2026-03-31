Today’s Deep Dive is delayed. I am too sick to finish it on time, and really want to get this one right. It’s about why Democrats aren’t doing better on the generic ballot when Donald Trump’s job approval rating is 20 points underwater.

Actually, according to 50+1, Trump is 21 points underwater as of this morning — a new record low. A poll from UMass Amherst out Monday had just 33% of adults approving of his job as president.

Back in your inboxes tomorrow with what I think is a comprehensive answer to a very important question, drawing on our exclusive Strength In Numbers/Verasight polling partnership and external data.

Elliott