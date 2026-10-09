I am still recovering from a cold my daughter caught for me at her daycare last week (as those of you who watched yesterday’s podcast know), and so am taking the day off. I am mostly better, but I could use an early night’s rest (generally, I write all these posts the day/night before you read them).

Not one to sit around, today I’ll be spreading the Strength In Numbers faith at a conference for election and polling nerds in Washington, DC. (They usually do these at Harvard, but this year it’s local. Let’s bully the conference organizers into making it this convenient for DC pollsters every year!)

(P.S. Thanks to Harvard and Georgetown for inviting me. And if you’re around, dear reader, please say hello.)

If you want to read something longer from me today and for some reason have not seen the below yet, here’s some good news!

And see this free-to-read post from me on MS NOW’s website, as part of the above deal with FiftyPlusOne.

I’ll be back in your inboxes on Sunday with some leftover charts from the September SIN/Verasight poll. That piece will be about the current attitudes of people who say they voted for Trump in 2024 primarily as a protest vote against Kamala Harris.

They say elections are a marathon, not a sprint. They are wrong. Elections are both. It’s a marathon-length sprint, and your author needs a breather.

Elliott