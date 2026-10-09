Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
6hEdited

Get well soon.

We nervous nellies are going to need your analyses pretty much every day for the next 3.5 weeks!

Cheers.

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paulc's avatar
paulc
5h

Congratulations and condolences.

I really like that you love what you do, and it shows.

Huge stakes.

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