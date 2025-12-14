The politics of young people is the politics of instability
Plus: gerrymandering, 2026, news diets, and more on affordability. Your weekly political data roundup for December 14, 2025
Dear readers,
This is my weekly roundup of new political data published over the last week. In this edition, I found several new polls of young people worth commenting on. And I was sent plenty of other data on gerrymandering, the 2026 U.S. Senate primaries, affordability, and news diets.
Before diving in, I want to flag two special offers here at Strength In Numbers for the holiday season. First, gift subscriptions. If you’re in the market for a last-minute gift for a friend or loved one, I humbly suggest giving them the gift of independent, data-driven political analysis. With the midterms coming up, this is the perfect gift to improve the numeracy of the news-obsessed person in your life:
I’ve also activated a special holiday coupon at the link below for anyone who wants to purchase a new annual subscription to SIN. Maybe you’ve been on the monthly plan and want to reduce your subscription bill, or are a new reader and want to commit to supporting the site through the midterms. Click …