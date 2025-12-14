Dear readers,

This is my weekly roundup of new political data published over the last week. In this edition, I found several new polls of young people worth commenting on. And I was sent plenty of other data on gerrymandering, the 2026 U.S. Senate primaries, affordability, and news diets.

Before diving in, I want to flag two special offers here at Strength In Numbers for the holiday season. First, gift subscriptions. If you’re in the market for a last-minute gift for a friend or loved one, I humbly suggest giving them the gift of independent, data-driven political analysis. With the midterms coming up, this is the perfect gift to improve the numeracy of the news-obsessed person in your life:

Give a gift subscription

I’ve also activated a special holiday coupon at the link below for anyone who wants to purchase a new annual subscription to SIN. Maybe you’ve been on the monthly plan and want to reduce your subscription bill, or are a new reader and want to commit to supporting the site through the midterms. Click …